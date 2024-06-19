National

Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail

The driver of the Chennai accident has been identified as Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao.

YSRCP Leader Beeda Masthan Rao'
info_icon

The daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP in Chennai allegedly ran her BMW over a man on the footpath and killed him on Monday night. The reports suggest that the driver immediately got a bail in the case.

This incident takes place nearly a month later of the Pune car crash where a drunk teen driver rammed his posh car into two people and killed them. Not just that the whole case made headlines as it revealed the how the family of the accused called in favours and tried everything to save him from being punished by law.

The driver of the Chennai accident has been identified as Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao.

She was driving her BMW car on Monday night with the company of a friend when she allegedly ran over a 24-year-old man sleeping on the footpath near Chennai's Besant Nagar.

The man, Surya was reportedly lying on the road in an inebriated state when the accident took place.

Madhuri and her friend left the spot immediately after the accident.

According to NDTV reporter friend had come out of the car and argued with some of the witnesses that gathered around the spot.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital by the crowd but her succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

Visual from the crash site in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reportedly the deceased got married only eight months ago and lived in a colony under J-5 Shastri Nagar. His relatives and neighbours are demanding strict police action in the case.

According to PTI, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC (causing death by negligence), a bailable offence, and issued summons to the car owner.

Visual from Pune crash site | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development

BY Outlook Web Desk

The police tracking the car involved in the accident found out that it is registered under the name of BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group in Puducherry.

The police arrested Madhuri but she was granted bail at the police station soon after. 

Rao has become a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been an MLA. Reportedly the BMR group is a well-known name in the seafood industry. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High Levels In Early Trade; Rahul Gandhi Turns 54 Today
  2. Stock Market Opening: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Early Trade Again
  3. Delhi: Man Shot Dead In Burger King Joint In Rajouri Garden By 3 Unidentified Men; Probe Underway
  4. Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Dubai Flights To Hospitals, Colleges Across India: Bomb Threat Saga Continues | Key Points
  5. AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: August Session Results Declared | Find How To Check? aiimsexams.ac.in
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
  3. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  4. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  5. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
Sports News
  1. SCO Vs SUI Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: : Scotland Aim To Bounce Back Against Switzerland After Germany Rout
  2. Did Guardiola Help Celtics Win NBA Finals - Boston Coach Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail
  3. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Who Is Francisco Conceicao, Portugal's Hero Against Czechia?
  5. TUR 3-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Guler Gives Montella 'Perfect' Birthday Gift; Sagnol Proud Of Georgia
World News
  1. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  2. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  3. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
  4. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
  5. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High Levels In Early Trade; Rahul Gandhi Turns 54 Today