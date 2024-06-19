Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail

The daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP in Chennai allegedly ran her BMW over a man on the footpath and killed him on Monday night. The reports suggest that the driver immediately got a bail in the case.
This incident takes place nearly a month later of the Pune car crash where a drunk teen driver rammed his posh car into two people and killed them. Not just that the whole case made headlines as it revealed the how the family of the accused called in favours and tried everything to save him from being punished by law.
The driver of the Chennai accident has been identified as Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao.
She was driving her BMW car on Monday night with the company of a friend when she allegedly ran over a 24-year-old man sleeping on the footpath near Chennai's Besant Nagar.
The man, Surya was reportedly lying on the road in an inebriated state when the accident took place.
Madhuri and her friend left the spot immediately after the accident.
According to NDTV reporter friend had come out of the car and argued with some of the witnesses that gathered around the spot.
The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital by the crowd but her succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.
Reportedly the deceased got married only eight months ago and lived in a colony under J-5 Shastri Nagar. His relatives and neighbours are demanding strict police action in the case.
According to PTI, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC (causing death by negligence), a bailable offence, and issued summons to the car owner.
The police tracking the car involved in the accident found out that it is registered under the name of BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group in Puducherry.
The police arrested Madhuri but she was granted bail at the police station soon after.
Rao has become a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been an MLA. Reportedly the BMR group is a well-known name in the seafood industry.