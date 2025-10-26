Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall On October 28; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On High Alert

Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday night.
The India Meteorological Department has issued warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in AP, with winds in Odisha reaching upto 90–100 kmph.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (October 25, 2025) said that a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has moved westwards and is expected to intensify into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm.
According to the IMD, the system is likely to strengthen into a deep depression by Sunday (October 26) and develop into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of Monday (October 27). It is projected to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday night, with maximum wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.
Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to assess the country’s preparedness for the approaching cyclone.
District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad announced that control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate, with helpline numbers 0891-2590102 and 0891-2590100. Staff will operate on a shift basis, and citizens facing cyclone-related emergencies can reach out for assistance, he added.
The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema between October 27 and 29. Odisha is expected to experience sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, with gusts up to 110 kmph, accompanied by heavy rain in southern coastal districts. Tamil Nadu and neighbouring coastal regions have also been advised to brace for squally weather.
A red warning has been issued for Odisha districts — Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, and Gajapati — while a yellow warning remains in place for nine other districts.
Squally winds with speeds of 35–45 kmph are expected along the south Odisha coast from Saturday evening, rising to 60–70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph by Monday night.
Disaster management teams in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been placed on high alert to respond to any emergency situations.