Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Cyclone Mandous Impact: Four Killed, Thousands Lodged In Relief Centres In Tamil Nadu

Greater Chennai Corporation frontline workers clearing uprooted trees
Greater Chennai Corporation frontline workers clearing uprooted trees

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 2:23 pm

Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near Chennai, has weakened into a deep depression but the weather system impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting a number of trees and claiming at least four lives.

Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the weather system crossed the coast in the intervening night of December 9 and 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Four persons were killed, he said without elaborating.

Civic agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation here, were involved in removing the fallen trees. Many trees had fallen on electric poles but the clearing work was on in full swing, he said. Around 25,000 civic workers were involved in various activities.

Stalin, who reviewed the situation at Kasimedu area, told reporters that the government anticipated the situation and put in all preventive measures and could therefore prevent major damage."With advanced planning, this government proved any disaster can be managed," he said.

There was no waterlogging in the 22 subways in the city and vehicular traffic was smooth. Rescue work was being expedited in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram.

With the cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in 600 places and it has been set right in 300 of them. The rest of the work will be over by evening, Stalin said.

Estimation of the loss was being done and if required Central assistance will be sought, the Chief Minister added. Earlier, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said over 9,000 people have been lodged in 205 relief centres.

Between 6 am on Friday and 6 am today, 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled as airport operations were affected due to the cyclone. The airport runway was briefly closed in the early hours today. Besides, nine outbound flights were cancelled while 21 incoming airplanes were diverted to other cities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Visually told More

