Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Cyclone Asani To Move Towards Myanmar, Not Making Landfall In Andaman Islands : IMD

According to a special bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered at 17.30 hours (5.30pm) IST on Sunday over north Andaman Sea.

Representational Image

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 8:39 am

Cyclone Asani is projected to move along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday.

He clarified that the cyclone will not make a landfall in Andaman Islands.

The weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

“As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast,” Mohapatra said.

“It is clearly evident from the forecast track as shown in our forecast track graphics. However, it is likely to have continued impact in terms of rainfall wind and waves as predicted and mentioned in the bulletin,” he said.

“It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours,” the IMD bulletin said. 

