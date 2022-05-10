Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

The NDRF has earmarked a total of 50 teams for undertaking rescue and relief operations in areas affected by severe cyclone Asani, the federal agency said on Tuesday.

Of the 50 teams, 22 have been deployed on the ground in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh while the remaining 28 have been asked to be on alert within these states, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

"Out of the 22 deployed teams, 12 teams have been positioned in the coastal districts of West Bengal, nine teams in Andhra Pradesh and one team has been based at Balasore in Odisha," the spokesperson said.

A single NDRF team usually has a strength of 47 personnel who are equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid to rescue affected people and to launch relief operations.

The official, in an update issued at 5 PM, said according to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to move towards north-west Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, and would weaken gradually into a cyclone storm during the next 24 hours.

The NDRF headquarters here "is closely monitoring developments and all efforts are being taken to ensure zero casualty and minimum damage to life and property," the official spokesperson said.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said Asani has already achieved the maximum stage of intensification and is gradually weakening.