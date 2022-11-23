CV Ananda Bose Takes Oath As West Bengal Governor

CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in Raj Bhavan.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named the new governor of West Bengal on November 17.

He replaced La Ganesan as the state's constitutional head.

Bose, the 22nd governor of the state, had served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuation in 2011.

He had started his work life as a probationary officer at the State Bank of India in Kolkata.

Among others who attended the ceremony were city mayor Firhad Hakim, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and other dignitaries.

The new governor's wife, son and other family members were also present at the event.

The CM, following the swearing-in, offered rosogollas (sweetmeat) to Bose.

Adhikari, who gave the ceremony a miss, told reporters in the Assembly that the TMC government "humiliated" him by allotting him a seat beside two MLAs who defected to the ruling party from the BJP after last year's assembly polls.

"Just to humiliate me and the BJP at the oath-taking ceremony, I was given a seat beside two legislators who had won last year's elections on a BJP ticket and later defected to the TMC without resigning as saffron party MLA.

"This TMC government is acting in a vindictive manner. It is yet to digest the fact that the TMC supremo lost to me in the Nandigram seat. The government did not follow decorum and showed disrespect to the chair of the leader of the opposition. Hence, I skipped the programme," Adhikari told reporters.

(Inputs from PTI)