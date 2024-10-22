After Blast In Delhi, Multiple CRPF Schools Across India Get Bomb Threats

Several schools run by the Central Reserve Police across India have received new bomb threats. These threats come days after a small IED device exploded near a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini.
As per news agency ANI, two schools in Delhi and one in Hyderabad received bomb threat emails late Monday night.
Apart from this, bomb threat emails were also sent to two private schools in Chinnavedampatti and Saravanampatti in Coimbatore.
On Sunday, a small IED device exploded near a CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini. The blast damaged a school wall, a nearby shop and a car.
The explosion also prompted a multi-agency probe into the incident. As per officials, a Khalistan link to Sunday's blast is expected.
This is a developing story...