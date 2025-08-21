Centre Provides 'Z' Category Security Cover To Delhi CM

She was under top level security provided by the Delhi police prior to the attack. A team of 22-25 CRPF personnel will be added to her detail for round-the-clock security. The CRPF will put in place new measures for her security. These include regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she moves in public, as per sources.

