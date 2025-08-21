Centre Provides 'Z' Category Security Cover To Delhi CM

The Central government on Thursday provided Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with ‘Z’ category VIP security
The Central government on Thursday provided Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with ‘Z’ category VIP security following an attack on her during the “Jan Sunwai” programme, PTI reported citing official sources. Gupta will also be given protection by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force.
She was under top level security provided by the Delhi police prior to the attack. A team of 22-25 CRPF personnel will be added to her detail for round-the-clock security. The CRPF will put in place new measures for her security. These include regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she moves in public, as per sources.
She was attacked during the “Jan Sunwai” campaign on Wednesday. Her office deemed the attack to be a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.
The man accused of slapping Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta has been sent to five days of police custody, PTI reported citing court sources.The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was produced at the house of a Magistrate late at night in Dwarka.
The accused who is a resident of Rajkot has been booked under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging their duty.
Police are probing the matter from all angles with the initial investigation revealing the accused to be a dog lover who was upset over the recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs.