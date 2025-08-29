Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

Congress accuses PM Modi of “washing hands off Manipur” while criticising his foreign visit and stance on China relations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress accused PM Modi of neglecting Manipur while visiting Japan and China.

  • Jairam Ramesh said Modi weakened India’s stance with his June 2020 China remark.

  • Modi expressed confidence his trip would boost India’s interests and global peace.

The Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ongoing visits to Japan and China, alleging that while the people of Manipur continue to wait for his presence to address last year’s violence, he has “washed his hands off” the state.

According to PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a sharp post on X, remarked, “The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China.”

Ramesh said the visit to China comes at a sensitive time. “His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China, largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties as well,” he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose for a group photo prior to their trilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019 on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. - Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Modi’s Upcoming Visit To China For SCO Summit Stirs Global Interest

BY Seema Guha

PTI reported that the Congress leader also recalled China’s links with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that it had been brushed aside. He further criticised Modi’s June 19, 2020 statement — “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai” — claiming it weakened India’s position in negotiations.

Related Content
Related Content

“It left India with little room to manoeuvre and this visit, despite the failure to restore the pre-April 2020 status quo, is the inevitable result of that notorious and cowardly clean chit,” Ramesh alleged.

Highlighting the domestic situation, Ramesh accused Modi of neglecting Manipur. “Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit there to heal the wounds of May 2023. He has simply washed his hands off Manipur — which stands as a tragic testimony to the blundering of the Union Home Minister,” he charged.

null - null
PM Modi To Attend SCO Tianjin Summit In First China Visit Since 2018

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Prime Minister Modi, embarking on a tour of Japan and China, expressed optimism that the visits would advance India’s national interests and contribute to regional and global peace.

According to PTI, Modi is visiting Japan on August 29–30 before heading to China for a two-day engagement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He arrived in Tokyo on Thursday morning for the first leg of his trip.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  2. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  2. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  3. Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius

  4. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  5. Neeraj Chopra Runner-up Again As Julian Weber Wins Maiden Diamond League Final

  6. Ex-Oracle Techie Turned Panipuri Seller Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide Over Dowry

  7. Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

  8. Four Militants Arrested, 13 Firearms Seized In Manipur Security Operations