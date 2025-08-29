Congress accused PM Modi of neglecting Manipur while visiting Japan and China.
Jairam Ramesh said Modi weakened India’s stance with his June 2020 China remark.
Modi expressed confidence his trip would boost India’s interests and global peace.
The Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ongoing visits to Japan and China, alleging that while the people of Manipur continue to wait for his presence to address last year’s violence, he has “washed his hands off” the state.
According to PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a sharp post on X, remarked, “The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China.”
Ramesh said the visit to China comes at a sensitive time. “His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China, largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties as well,” he noted.
PTI reported that the Congress leader also recalled China’s links with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that it had been brushed aside. He further criticised Modi’s June 19, 2020 statement — “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai” — claiming it weakened India’s position in negotiations.
“It left India with little room to manoeuvre and this visit, despite the failure to restore the pre-April 2020 status quo, is the inevitable result of that notorious and cowardly clean chit,” Ramesh alleged.
Highlighting the domestic situation, Ramesh accused Modi of neglecting Manipur. “Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit there to heal the wounds of May 2023. He has simply washed his hands off Manipur — which stands as a tragic testimony to the blundering of the Union Home Minister,” he charged.
Meanwhile, PTI reported that Prime Minister Modi, embarking on a tour of Japan and China, expressed optimism that the visits would advance India’s national interests and contribute to regional and global peace.
According to PTI, Modi is visiting Japan on August 29–30 before heading to China for a two-day engagement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He arrived in Tokyo on Thursday morning for the first leg of his trip.
(With inputs from PTI)