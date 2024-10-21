National

Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know

The blast occurred at 7:47 AM on Sunday morning. Police and Fire services were called after a loud blast was heard and smoke was seen billowing near the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini.

delhi crpf school blast
Delhi On High Alert After Explosion Near CRPF Schools, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An explosion at a CRPF School in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday has left the city on high alert. The blast, whose unknown cause, has prompted a multi-agency response. However, as the investigation continues, top officials are now looking into a possible Khalistan link to the blast.

As per a PTI report, sources in Delhi Police have stated that the blast was caused by a "low-intensity IED (Improvised Explosive Device) controlled with a timer or remote".

This bomb blast near a Delhi Schools comes amid the series of ongoing bomb threats made to Indian airlines on the daily.

Bomb Blast At Delhi School | What We Know

  • Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police have cordoned off the area and forensic experts have collected samples from the site of the blast.

  • The IED blast caused damage to the school wall, the nearby shop and a car. Apart from this no casualties were reported.

  • Top police officials are now investigating an alleged Khalistan link to the blast after a clip of the blast with a "Khalistan Zindabad" watermark at the bottom was circulated on social media platforms.

  • "If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI," the Justice League India said in the purported post on Telegram.

