Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police have cordoned off the area and forensic experts have collected samples from the site of the blast.

The IED blast caused damage to the school wall, the nearby shop and a car. Apart from this no casualties were reported.

Top police officials are now investigating an alleged Khalistan link to the blast after a clip of the blast with a "Khalistan Zindabad" watermark at the bottom was circulated on social media platforms.