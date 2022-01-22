Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30
- Representational Image

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:57 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The closure of all educational institutions has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The government had earlier ordered the closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Schools Colleges Active Covid Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

7 Crore Travelled During Pongal, TN Govt Nets Rs 138 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption