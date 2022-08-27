Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Reports 9,520 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To Below 90,000

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 10:16 am

 With 9,520 new Covid-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections has gone up to 4,43,98,696, while the count of active cases has declined to 87,311, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,597, with 41 new fatalities being reported, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases now comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 10,256 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 90,707

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 10,725 Fresh Infection, Active Caseload Stands At 94,047

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 10,649 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 96,442

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,83,788, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light