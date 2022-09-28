Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 3,615  Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 40,979

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 1,378 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:09 am

India added 3,615 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,79,088, while the active cases declined to 40,979, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,584 with 22 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,378 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

