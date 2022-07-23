Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 21,411 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Crosses 150,000

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 618 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:16 am

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh cases, while the number of active cases increased to 1,50,100, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,997 as 67 more people succumbed to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 618 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,92,379, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said.

So far, 201.68 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 last year and 4 crore on January 25 this year. 

