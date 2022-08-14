Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Covid-19: Nashik Reports 65 New Cases, Zero Death

A total of 4,71,419 patients have been discharged following their recovery so far, of whom 70 recuperated during the day.

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:36 pm

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,80,746 with the addition of 65 cases on Sunday, officials said. The virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 364 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 4,107 in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits and 4,305 in other parts of the district. A total of 126 others, who lost their lives, were from area outside the district and receiving treatment here, the health officials said.

A total of 4,71,419 patients have been discharged following their recovery so far, of whom 70 recuperated during the day.

The number of patients receiving treatment in the district is 430 at present.

-With PTI Input

