Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
National

Covid-19: Karnataka Reports 1,151 New Cases

As many as 25,399 tests were conducted, those included 16,821 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.74 crore till date.

Covid-19: Karnataka Reports 1,151 New Cases

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:36 pm

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,151 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,88,579, the State Health Department said.

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 1,214 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,40,831 till date. Active cases stood at 7,617.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 1,013 while there were 24 cases in Mysuru, 17 in Dharwad, 13 in Hassan, 10 in Tumakuru, nine in Belagavi and, eight each in Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

There were zero infections and fatalities in four districts of the state. The positivity rate for the day was 4.53 per cent, the department said.

There were 1,41,713 inoculations, taking the total vaccination to 11.41 crore so far, the department said.

-With PTI Input

