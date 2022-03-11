Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs 4,194 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Dip To 42,219

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a reduction of 2,269 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19: India Logs 4,194 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Dip To 42,219
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 10:39 am

India logged 4,194 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,29,84,261, while the active cases dipped to 42,219, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,714 with 255 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Records 104 COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 848

Sikkim Reports One More Covid-19 Fatality & Two New Cases

A reduction of 2,269 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.55 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,24, 26,328 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.72 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Update Covid-19 India Union Health Ministry Covid-19 Vaccination Coronavirus Vaccination Covid
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'