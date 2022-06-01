Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Covid-19: Active Cases Rise To 18,386 With 2,745 Fresh Infections In Last 24 Hours, 6 Fatalities Reported

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

Covid-19: Active Cases Rise To 18,386 With 2,745 Fresh Infections In Last 24 Hours, 6 Fatalities Reported
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:10 am

With 2,745 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,60,832, while the active cases increased to 18,386, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was  98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

