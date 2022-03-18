Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Reports 20 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Below 200

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent.

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Reports 20 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Below 200
Chhattisgarh records new COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 2:57 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,51,892, while no fresh fatality linked to the viral infection was reported, an official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent, he said. The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,664 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 45 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 194 active cases, he said.

“Narayanpur recorded four cases, followed by Raipur (three) and Durg (two) , among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 15 districts on Thursday,” the official said. With 11,483 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,80,454, he added.

Related stories

How Covid Led To A Change In Financial Goals

Over 180.95 crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

Nagaland Reports Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,892, new cases 20, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,664, active cases 194, total tests 1,73,80,454.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Raipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye