COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Reports 20 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Below 200

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,51,892, while no fresh fatality linked to the viral infection was reported, an official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent, he said. The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,664 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 45 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 194 active cases, he said.

“Narayanpur recorded four cases, followed by Raipur (three) and Durg (two) , among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 15 districts on Thursday,” the official said. With 11,483 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,80,454, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,892, new cases 20, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,664, active cases 194, total tests 1,73,80,454.

With PTI Inputs