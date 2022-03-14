Monday, Mar 14, 2022
COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 100 In TN

While the total count increased to 34,51,910, the net fatalities continued to remain unchanged at 38,023.

COVID vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 2:21 pm

Coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu fell below the 100 mark on Sunday to 95, even as the state registered zero fatality due to the infection for the third consecutive day today. The state recorded 105 new infections on Saturday.

While the total count increased to 34,51,910, the net fatalities continued to remain unchanged at 38,023. The cumulative recoveries, including 223 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, rose to 34,12,714.

The total active cases, including isolation, as of today further declined to 1,173 from 1,301 on Saturday, a bulletin from the state health department here, said. A passenger who returned from West Bengal had added to 95 positive cases today. Chennai saw 35 new COVID-19 cases followed by Coimbatore with 10 and Chengalpattu at 7. Among 38 districts, 14 recorded nil cases while the remaining districts saw cases below 5, the bulletin said.

The metro’s net recoveries including today’s 65 mounted to 7,41,275 while the active cases dropped to 388 from 416 a day ago. Chennai’s positive cases remain at 7,50,731. The fatalities continue to remain at 9,068.

With PTI Inputs

