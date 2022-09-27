Covid: 18 New Cases In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 18 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,79,102, officials said.

Of the new cases, seven were reported from Jammu division while 11 were registered in the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,785. No Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union Territory, officials said.

There are 145 active cases while the number of recoveries have reached 4,74,172, they said, adding that there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

