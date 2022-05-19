Thursday, May 19, 2022
Country Will Be Ruined If Movement Begins To Save Gyanvapi Mosque, Shahi Idgah: Babri Case Plaintiff

"They should forget about taking away the two mosques forcibly as there will be a big movement to save the Gyanvapi mosque and the Idgah in Mathura, and Muslims will not back down this time," Mahboob said. "Gyanvapi Masjid will remain where it is. A propaganda is being created that a Shivling has been found. It is indeed a fountain in the mosque's wazookhana," he said.

Gyanvapi Mosque PTI

Updated: 19 May 2022 10:40 pm

Main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case Haji Mahboob has claimed that the country will be ruined if Muslims begin a movement to save the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura. He alleged that after the Babri mosque, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is now conspiring to take away the Gyanvapi mosque and the Shahi Idgah.

"They should forget about taking away the two mosques forcibly as there will be a big movement to save the Gyanvapi mosque and the Idgah in Mathura, and Muslims will not back down this time," Mahboob said. "Gyanvapi Masjid will remain where it is. A propaganda is being created that a Shivling has been found. It is indeed a fountain in the mosque's wazookhana," he said.

Talking about the Babri mosque verdict, Mahboob said, "The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya verdict, even after accepting every thing in favour of Babri Masjid, awarded the decree in favour of Ram Mandir. We remained silent and allowed the Ayodhya issue to get resolved," he added.

While a Varanasi court is hearing a petition of a group of women seeking the right to worship daily the Hindu idols on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, a Mathura district court on Thursday said a plea seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple is admissible.

-With PTI Input

