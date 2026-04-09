Congress Withdraws from Baramati Bypoll, Cites ‘Political Decorum’ After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Party pulls out candidate against Sunetra Pawar, says move honours political culture

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Congress Withdraws from Baramati Bypoll
Congress Withdraws from Baramati Bypoll, Cites ‘Political Decorum’ After Ajit Pawar’s Death Photo: Representative Image
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  • Congress withdrew its Baramati bypoll candidate, citing respect after the death of Ajit Pawar.

  • The party clarified it is not backing any candidate, even as the contest proceeds with multiple contenders.

  • State chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said Congress will focus on a stronger fight in the 2029 Assembly polls.

The Congress on Thursday withdrew its candidate from the bypoll to the Baramati assembly seat, from where Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is in the fray, with the party saying the decision was taken to maintain Maharashtra's political culture and decorum.

Party candidate Akash More withdrew his nomination in Baramati in Pune district just before the deadline.

"As per directions from the party leadership, I have withdrawn my nomination," More told reporters.

Despite the Congress' withdrawal, the election will take place on April 23 as several other candidates are still in the fray. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the party decided to withdraw its candidate in the wake of the tragic death of then deputy CM Ajit Pawar, husband of Sunetra Pawar, in a plane crash just over two months ago.

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The decision was taken to maintain the state's political culture, decorum and dialogue.

"We are taking two steps back since the bypoll is taking place immediately after the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar. Even though Ajit Pawar started his political career with the Congress, he had joined hands with the BJP for the sake of power," Sapkal said.

"The Congress is withdrawing from Baramati, but not supporting any candidate," he added.

He said the party's decision had nothing to do with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to him with request for an unopposed election.

"Despite Congress' withdrawal, election will take place because there are over 30 candidates in the fray," he said.

Sapkal said Sunetra Pawar had spoken to him three times and even met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to seek withdrawal of the party candidate.

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He said the party will prepare for a bigger fight in the 2029 assembly polls.

"I am categorically stating that there will be a Congress candidate in Baramati in 2029 who will be elected," he said.

According to Sapkal, the decorum sought from the Congress in Baramati should apply to the Rahuri assembly bypoll as well because that election also is happening due to the death of a sitting member.

The bypoll to Rahuri seat in Ahilyanagar district was necessitated due to the death of the BJP legislator Shivajirao Kardile. While the BJP has fielded the late MLA's son Akshay Kardile, opposition NCP (SP) has given candidature to Govind Mokate.

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