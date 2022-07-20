Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Showing Destructive Attitude Towards Democracy: Union Minister Piyush Goyal On Par Disruptions

For the third straight day, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted as Opposition parties continued with their vociferous protests demanding urgent discussions on issues of price rise and levying of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain daily use items.

undefined
Piyush Goyal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 4:26 pm

The government is not running away from debate on price rise and GST and the issues can be taken up in Parliament once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19,  Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday and slammed the Congress for disrupting proceedings in the House.

"Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh's tweet that Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function," Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside parliament. He alleged there was a competition among opposition parties on who would disrupt parliament most.

For the third straight day, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted as Opposition parties continued with their vociferous protests demanding urgent discussions on issues of price rise and levying of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain daily use items.

Related stories

Piyush Goyal Calls For Deepening Trade Ties With Africa; Exploring Solar Energy, Startup Ecosystem

BJP To Keep Piyush Goyal As Its Leader In Rajya Sabha

ONDC To Be Gradually Expanded To More Cities: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Replying to queries from reporters outside parliament, Goyal said that the government is not running away from debate. The Minister concerned Nirmala Sitharaman is suffering from COVID-19 and once she recovers, the debate on price rise and GST can take place, he said.

The Opposition is demanding the rollback of five per cent GST that has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg. For a commodity measured in litres like curd and 'lassi, the limit is 25 litres

Goyal pointed out that the ministers of the Congress-ruled states were part of the GST council, which gave the nod for the levy.  Citing the results of local elections in Madhya Pradesh and other states, Goyal said they show on whose side the people are.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Indian National Congress (INC) Union Minister Politics GST Piyush Goyal New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute