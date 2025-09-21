Congress Questions PM Modi Ahead of Address, Cites Trump’s Ceasefire Claims And H-1B Visa Concerns

Trump announced a USD 100,000 one-time fee for new H-1B visa petitions and reiterated that he ended multiple conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, by leveraging trade, claims India has consistently denied.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
JAIRAM RAMESH
Jairam Ramesh | Photo: PTI |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress questioned whether PM Modi would address Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire and the steep hike in H-1B visa fees, or limit his speech to the revised GST rates.

  • Trump announced a USD 100,000 one-time fee for new H-1B visa petitions and reiterated that he ended multiple conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, by leveraging trade—claims India has consistently denied.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Sunday evening, the Congress launched an attack, asking whether he would respond to US President Donald Trump’s recent claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire and address the anxiety of lakhs of Indian H-1B visa holders, or simply reiterate details on the revised GST rates.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Modi will speak at 5:00 PM but did not disclose the subject of his address. The speech coincides with the eve of Navratri and comes just before new GST rates take effect, reducing prices on a wide range of products.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, "As the PM prepares to address the nation, his good friend in Washington DC has once again stolen his thunder and claimed -- for the 42nd time - that he stopped Operation Sindoor by using increased trade with America as leverage."

He added that Trump has made these assertions in the US as well as in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UK.

Related Content
Related Content

Ramesh went on to ask, "Will the PM address these claims and speak of the increasingly fraught Indo-US relationship? Will he address the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B holders? Will he provide some assurances to the crores of farmers and workers who stand to lose their livelihood due to his good friend's tariffs? Or will he just repeat what we all know on the new GST rates - worked out under desperation and which become effective tomorrow?"

Meanwhile, Trump has announced a sharp hike in the H-1B visa fee, raising it to USD 100,000. The US administration later clarified that the increase would apply only as a one-time fee for new petitions, leaving current visa holders unaffected.

Trump also reiterated his claims of having ended multiple international conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, through trade diplomacy, even suggesting he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars.”

On May 10, he declared that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full ceasefire after US-mediated talks—an assertion India has consistently rejected, maintaining that the understanding was reached directly between the two militaries’ Directors General of Military Operations.

At an event on Saturday, Trump said, "On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before. We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia."

He further added, "Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped. Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade."

Trump also said, "Like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, striking targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The conflict ended on May 10 after four days of drone and missile exchanges, with India maintaining that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct military-to-military dialogue, not third-party mediation.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Pycroft Has Done Nothing Wrong, Says R Ashwin As He Slams PCB 'Drama'

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players' '6-0' Jibe Further Adds To Controversy

  5. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  2. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  4. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  5. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protesters Demand Arrest of Ex-PM Oli, Ex-Home Minister Over Deadly Shootout

  5. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn