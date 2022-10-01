Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Congress President Poll Contest Sets Up Between Mallikarjun Kharge And Shashi Tharoor

Congress President Poll: The contest has now been reduced between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor after former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi’s nomination was rejected by the party.

Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.(File photo) Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 3:25 pm

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on Saturday, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected.

While Kharge submitted 14 forms, Tharoor submitted five and Tripathi one.

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Congress Congress President Contest Mallikarjun Kharge Shashi Tharoor AICC Madhusudan Mistry Jharkhand Minister
