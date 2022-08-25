Congress Member Rashid Khan Arrested For Controversial Remarks Against BJP’s Raja Singh

A case was registered on Thursday against Rashid Khan, who is said to be a Congress functionary, for making some controversial comments while demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh.

A video in which Rashid Khan was purportedly seen issuing a warning to K Chandrashekar Rao’s government that he would burn down Goshamahal constituency represented by Raja Singh on August 24, if he was not arrested, has gone viral drawing criticism.

Singh was suspended by the BJP for making alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video. He has been arrested under Preventive Detention Act by the city police.

Distancing itself from Khan's statement, the Congress in Telangana said he does not hold any responsibilities in the party.

Telangana Congress Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud said his party has no relation or what so ever to Khan’s statements.

According to a release from the police, a case was also registered under relevant sections of IPC against Khan for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, among others.

Investigation is in progress and a strict action will be taken against him as per the evidence gathered, it said.

The police said another case was registered against an activist identified as Syed Abdahu Kashaf for allegedly making “outrageous and highly objectionable" statement online. It amounted to direct incitement of violence, apart from promoting enmity different groups on the grounds of religion, they said.

He was later released by a local court on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

