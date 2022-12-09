Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Congress Leaders Greet Sonia On Birthday, Kharge Hails Her 'Indomitable Spirit'

Home National

Congress Leaders Greet Sonia On Birthday, Kharge Hails Her 'Indomitable Spirit'

The former Congress president is in Rajasthan's Ranthambore on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

Congress Leaders Greet Sonia On Birthday, Kharge Hails Her 'Indomitable Spirit'
Congress Leaders Greet Sonia On Birthday, Kharge Hails Her 'Indomitable Spirit' Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 2:52 pm

Several Congress leaders greeted former party chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday on Friday, with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge saying her "indomitable spirit" in the wake of adversity has inspired millions.  

The former Congress president is in Rajasthan's Ranthambore on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently passing through Rajasthan.Today is a pre-declared holiday for the Yatra.   

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication, indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life".

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomizes sacrifice, courage & dedication.Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration."

Several top Congress leaders including party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Shashi Tharoor, wished the former party chief on her birthday.        

While extending birthday greetings, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sonia Gandhi good health and a long life.

"I wish and congratulate UPA Chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. She has been a source of strength for the party, her dedication and commitment towards the welfare of the people an inspiration to all. Wishing her a happy, healthy and long life," Gehlot tweeted. 

Related stories

Kharge Makes Strong Pitch For Fixing Accountability In Cong Organisation At The Key Meet

Kharge To Continue As Leader Of Oppn In Rajya Sabha For Now

Assembly Polls: Gujarat Government Not Filling Up 5 Lakh Posts As Most Will Go To Dalits, STs, OBCs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "Happy birthday to the skilled organiser, UPA Chairperson and former All India Congress Committee President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. May the party achieve new records and immense success under your effective guidance. I wish you long and good health."

In a tweet, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, "Your true loyalty and dedication towards the country and the party is an inspiration to all of us. I wish you good health and a long life."

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Indian National Congress (INC) Congress President Birthday Wishes Politics Mallikarjun Kharge New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead