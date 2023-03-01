Congress, DMK Ideologically Committed; Should Strengthen Alliance For 2024: Kharge

The Congress and DMK have a shared vision and commitment and its leaders had common thoughts like promoting scientific temper, Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge said on Wednesday.

The two parties as allies have tasted electoral victories between 2004 and 2021 and "we should continue to strengthen our alliance," he said.

Speaking at a DMK organised event here to mark the 70th birthday of party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge said "the DMK and Congress have shared a vision and commitment for all sections of society."

"Pt Nehru ji believed in promoting scientific temper and rational thinking. The same thinking is that of (EVR) Periyar, (CN) Annadurai and (M) Karunanidhi (all late Dravidian stalwarts) and Stalin will continue the same thinking."

"We are ideologically committed, not just for telling something. Nehru ji himself believed in scientific temper. Many people might have forgotten but he is the man who always believed in promoting scientific temper and rational thinking," the Congress leader added.

The Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar provided the foundation for building the country based on equality, social justice, liberty and fraternity.

These were also the principles of the DMK and the Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu led to Lok Sabha victories in 2004 and 2009 while ensuring Assembly wins in 2006 and 2021.

"We should continue to strengthen our alliance and lay the foundation for 2024 LS victory for the UPA alliance from this state on the occasion of M K Stalin's birthday," he said.

Tamil Nadu was a special place for Congress, he said, recalling that party leader Rahul Gandhi had kickstarted his Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari in the state last year. Stalin had flagged off the campaign.

"The yatra has been a historic success," he said. The late Karunanidhi had once called Rahul a "young lion," Kharge added.

"There is a special affection and connection between all of us. We should strengthen these bonds," he added.

-With PTI Input