Cong MLA Kuzhalnadan Taken Into Custody Over Protest Against Human-Animal Conflicts In Kerala

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas have been taken into custody by the police in connection with alleged untoward incidents during a protest in Kerala's Kothamangalam on Monday, police said.

The protest was sparked by the surge in human-animal conflicts in the state, particularly following the death of an elderly woman in an elephant attack earlier on Monday in Idukki district.

A police official, without elaborating, confirmed that Kuzhalnadan and Shiyas have been taken into custody in connection with the untoward incidents during the protest in Kothamangalam. Kuzhalnadan, who led the protest, said his arrest has been recorded. He said both of them were taken into custody from a protest venue in Kothamangalam.

He said his arrest was made under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Kerala Health Workers' Act. "Some of these provisions are non-bailable. The police have indicated that we will be produced before the magistrate soon," he told PTI.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, upon hearing about the police action, began a sit-in protest in Kothamangalam town.