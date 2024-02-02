Gandhinagar, 01 February 2024: Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel is optimistic that the Interim Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will meet the hopes and aspirations of millions of Indian citizens. The CM affirmed that this interim budget, presented in the Lok Sabha, will provide a renewed thrust and vitality to the Prime Minister's dedication to achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047." This comprehensive budget considers the diverse needs of every segment of society.

Welcoming the Union Budget, the Chief Minister praised the commendable goal of constructing 2 crore new houses in rural areas, as announced in this budget. The CM also emphasized the significant benefits that a state like Gujarat will gain from the innovative initiative of solar rooftops, intending to cover 1 crore families. The Chief Minister remarked that this budget exemplifies a public welfare-oriented approach, promoting the holistic development of the four pillars of society: women's empowerment, youth empowerment, farmers, and the economically underprivileged.

The CM appreciated the incorporation of Asha workers/Anganwadi workers into the "Ayushman Bharat" scheme, considering it a joyful moment for them. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has embarked on a new era of constructing world-class infrastructure, with a substantial increase in the financial allocation for this sector to Rs. 11.11 lakh crore. The Chief Minister conveyed that this increased financial commitment will significantly boost the development of infrastructural facilities. Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel welcomed the decision made by the Finance Minister to extend the duration of certain tax benefits available in GIFT City.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Central Government for this visionary budget, which sets India on the path towards becoming a "Viksit Rashtra". The budget transforms the "Amrit Kaal" into "Kartavya Kaal", under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.