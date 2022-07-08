Chhattisgarh Sees 296 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Rises To 1,363

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 296 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.42 per cent, taking the tally to 11,55,791, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,040, an official said.

Durg led with 60 cases, followed by 53 in Raipur, 26 in Rajnandgaon, 22 in Bilaspur, 19 in Bemetara, 15 in Korba and 13 in Balodabazar, he said, adding that no coronavirus case was reported in five districts.

So far, 11,40,388 persons have recovered from the infection, including 136 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,363, the official said.

With 12,230 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,79,92,016, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,55,791, new cases 296, death toll 14,040, recovered 11,40,388, active cases 1,363, today tests 12,230, total tests 1,79,92,016.

(With PTI inputs)