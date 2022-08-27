Chhattisgarh Sees 175 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,272

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 175 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.63 per cent, taking the tally to 11,73,239, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,104, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 194 and touched 11,57,863, leaving the state with 1,272 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 23 cases, followed by 21 in Durg, 19 in Surguja and 11 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was detected in three districts," he added.

With 6,662 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,84,37,350, the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,73,239, new cases 175, death toll 14,104, recovered 11,57,863, active cases 1,272, today tests 6,662, total tests 1,84,37,350.

