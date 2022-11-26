Chhattisgarh Records Two Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, a health department official said.

It took the case tally to 11,77,724, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145 as no new fatality was reported.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,565 after eight persons recovered during the day, leaving the state with 14 active cases.

Durg and Raipur districts reported one case each.

With 1,405 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,95,501.

-With PTI Input