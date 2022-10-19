Chhattisgarh Records 54 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 381

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 54 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.28 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,221, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,139.

The recovery count rose to 11,62,701 after 77 patients recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 381 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 13 cases, followed by 6 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 15 of the 28 districts, the official said.

With 4,211 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,07,487, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)