Chhattisgarh Records 23 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 158

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,416, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,141.

The recovery count rose to 11,63,117 after 47 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness during the day, leaving the state with 158 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 12 cases, followed by four in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 22 of the 28 districts in the state, informed the official.

With 1,313 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,87,25,598, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,416, new cases 23, death toll 14,141, recoveries 11,63,117, active cases 158, total tests 1,87,25,598.

