Chhattisgarh Logs 62 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 472

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 62 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of one percent, taking the tally to 11,76,251, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,134, an official said.

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:07 am

The recovery count stood at 11,61,645 after 77 people recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 472 active cases, he said. 

Raipur led with 21 cases, followed by 9 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 12 of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 6,187 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,86,35,711, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,251, new cases 62, death toll 14,134, recovered 11,61,645, active cases 472, total tests 1,86,35,711.

(Inputs from PTI)

