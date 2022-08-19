Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 188 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,641

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,71,990, new cases 188, death toll 14,097, recovered 11,56,252, active cases 1,641, total tests 1,83,84,503.

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 11:02 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 188 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 5.61 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,71,990, while the death toll increased by three to reach 14,097, an official said.

The patient recovery count stood at 11,56,252 after 269 people recovered from the viral infection during the day, leaving the state with 1,641 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 41 cases, followed by 36 in Durg, 15 in Balodabazar, 10 in Korba, nine in Rajnandgaon and seven in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in nine of the total 28 districts," the official said.

With 3,353 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,84,503, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,71,990, new cases 188, death toll 14,097, recovered 11,56,252, active cases 1,641, total tests 1,83,84,503.

-With PTI Input

