Chhattisgarh Logs 16 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 141

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,432, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,141.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,150 after 33 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 141 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 5 cases, followed by 4 in Durg among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 21 of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 2,693 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,28,291, he added.

