Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's ED Custody Extended By Four Days In Alleged Coal Levy Scam

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's ED Custody Extended By Four Days In Alleged Coal Levy Scam

As part of a money laundering case tied to an alleged coal levy scam, Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary in the office of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was held for four days by the Enforcement Directorate in Raipur on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 9:50 pm

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in the office of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, for four days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal levy scam in the state.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Singh Rajput extended the ED remand of Chaurasia after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her current custody, said her lawyer Faizal Rizvi.

Chaurasia will be produced in the court again on December 14, he added.

Chaurasia was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on December 2.

As per the ED, a cartel of senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen were involved in an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne of coal being transported in the state.

The ED carried out raids across the state on October 11 and arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and businessman Sunil Agrawal.

The money laundering investigation was launched after the ED took cognisance of an Income Tax department complaint. 

