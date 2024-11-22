National

Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals Killed In Sukma Encounter; CM Sai Hails Security Forces

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed security forces and said the era of peace and progress has returned to the Bastar region, which includes Sukma.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ten naxalites killed in anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district
ten naxalites killed in anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district
info_icon

Ten Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed security forces and said the era of peace and progress has returned to the Bastar region, which includes Sukma.

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of Naxalites on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages, he said.

Bodies of 10 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said.

Besides, a cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), were also seized, he said.

The search operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is still underway in the area, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces and asserted that his government’s priority is to establish peace, facilitate development and ensure the safety of citizens in the Bastar region.

“Security forces gunned down 10 Naxalites in a major operation in Sukma district this morning. The state government has been working on the policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. Ensuring development, peace and safety of citizens in Bastar is the top priority of the state government. The era of peace, development and progress has returned to Bastar,” Sai said in a statement.

Congratulating the security forces for their indomitable courage and dedication, he said the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain.

“We are moving forward in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026,” he added.

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah-Led Pacers Mask Batting Failure; Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener Heads For Stunning Finish | AUS - 67/7 (27); IND - 150
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Harshit Rana Bamboozles Travis Head With Jaffa, Claims Maiden Wicket - Watch
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. Arsenal Women Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: Renee Slegers Calls It ‘Surreal’
  2. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  4. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  2. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  5. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 22, 2024
  2. Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals Killed In Sukma Encounter; CM Sai Hails Security Forces
  3. Delhi's stays 'very poor', AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas, SC To Hear Plea
  4. From Sorens To Marandis: Know About The Bigwigs Of Jharkhand Elections
  5. Bypolls: Who’s Contesting In Punjab’s 4 Seats And Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath
Entertainment News
  1. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  2. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  3. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  4. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  5. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  2. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  3. Trump, Up And Charging
  4. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  5. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line