Chhapra Violence: Internet Suspended After 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Post-poll Clashes | Top Points

The tension has gripped Bihar’s Chhapra following which authorities have announced two days internet suspension in the area.

PTI
Bihar Police personnel on duty.(File image) | Photo: PTI
Internet has been suspended for two days in Bihar’s Chhapra following post-poll violence between the two groups on Tuesday that reportedly left one person dead and three others injured.

The fierce fight between the two groups took place at near Bhikhari Chowk on Tuesday following which several others also joined. Reportedly, one side opened fire that left one dead and three others injured. The tension has gripped the area following which authorities have announced two days internet suspension in the area.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Here are top updates on Chhapra violence:

1 Earlier, on Monday, on the day of voting, people from opposition political parties created a ruckus when RJD candidate Rohini Acharya reached the polling booth at Bada Telpa, which resulted into a scuffle between the two groups. The prompt action from the authorities saved the situation from worsening.

2. On Tuesday, the two groups again fought with each other which turned deadly after firearms were used by one group.

BY PTI

3 The deceased’s man’s family has accused BJP leader amakant Singh Solanki and his brother Umakant Singh Solanki of orchestrating the attack on their son.

5 The reports said the accused BJP leader in the case Ramakant Singh Solanki and his brother Umakant Singh Solanki, have been arrested.

6 The police took the deceased man’s body into their custody and handed it over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

7 Meanwhile, RJD leader Misa Bharti in her comment on the incident said, "This is a sad incident because a member of our family has died. This shows that jungle raj is at its peak under the double engine government in the state, because They (BJP) are losing. This incident should be investigated".

BY Outlook Web Desk

8. RJD candidate from Saran, Rohini Acharya in her reaction on the incidnet has said, "BJP people are scared, democracy has been murdered, three of our workers have been shot, we want justice".

9 Former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has accused BJP for the violence. He also said that there should be no place for violence in elections. He said, "There are some people who do such things out of fear of defeat".

