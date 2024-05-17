National

Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire

The boy's body was discovered in a drain within the school grounds on Friday, a day after he went missing. The incident has led to widespread anger, with protesters blocking roads, burning tyres, and ransacking the school premises.

ANI Screengrab
4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire Photo: ANI Screengrab
info_icon

Patna: A four-year-old boy who went missing from his school premises in Bihar's Digha area has been found dead inside the school. The boy's body was discovered in a drain within the school grounds on Friday, a day after he went missing.

The boy was reported missing on Thursday, and his family launched a search effort. They eventually found his body deep within the school premises, concealed in a drainage gutter.

Also Read | Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children

A senior police official told the media, "A case of child abduction was registered yesterday, after which an investigation was launched and CCTV footage was checked. It was found that the child had gone inside the school but did not come out. During the investigation, two children of the school admitted that the boy's body was kept in the sewage of the schoolroom."

The incident has led to anger among the local community, with protesters blocking roads, burning tyres, and ransacking the school premises. The family also set parts of the school on fire.

Police have taken three people into custody in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  2. In Matters Concerning Liberty Of Citizens, Every Single Day Counts: SC
  3. Swati Maliwal Goes To Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate In Assault Case
  4. Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates
  5. Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire
Entertainment News
  1. 'Madgaon Express' OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut
  2. Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes
  3. Kajol Reminisces About Younger Days, Shares Picture From ‘World Before Selfies’
  4. Acting Legend Tony Leung To Head The Jury For Tokyo International Film Festival
  5. Jugal Hansraj Joins Suniel Shetty And Pooja Bhatt In Lionsgate India's Untitled Project
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs Scotland, 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. IPL 2024: SRH Through To Playoffs After Another Washout
  3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 68 Preview
  4. 2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil Confirmed Hosts At FIFA Congress
  5. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Nikolas Theodorou
World News
  1. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  2. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  3. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
  4. France Police Guns Down Armed Suspect 'Planning Synagogue Attack
  5. Arizona Woman Accused Of Stealing Identities To Help North Koreans Get Remote IT Jobs At 300 US Companies
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup