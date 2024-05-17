Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire

Patna: A four-year-old boy who went missing from his school premises in Bihar's Digha area has been found dead inside the school. The boy's body was discovered in a drain within the school grounds on Friday, a day after he went missing.
The boy was reported missing on Thursday, and his family launched a search effort. They eventually found his body deep within the school premises, concealed in a drainage gutter.
A senior police official told the media, "A case of child abduction was registered yesterday, after which an investigation was launched and CCTV footage was checked. It was found that the child had gone inside the school but did not come out. During the investigation, two children of the school admitted that the boy's body was kept in the sewage of the schoolroom."
The incident has led to anger among the local community, with protesters blocking roads, burning tyres, and ransacking the school premises. The family also set parts of the school on fire.
Police have taken three people into custody in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing.