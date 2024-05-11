National

Bihar: 13 Arrested So Far In NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case

Investigation into the "paper leak" was handed over to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Friday, officials said.

Advertisement

Representative Image
Bihar Police arrests 13 people so far in connection with NEET-UG paper leak Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

The Bihar Police have so far arrested 13 people, including four examinees and their family members, in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said.

Investigation into the "paper leak" was handed over to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Friday, they said.

"The case was being investigated by a special team of the Patna Police till now. A total of 13 people, including four examinees and their family members, have been arrested so far. Besides, one of the arrested accused is also involved in the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 paper leak case," an EOU release said.

Advertisement

"All the accused are in judicial custody and EOU sleuths will start their custodial interrogation. Police have already seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from the possession of the accused. Investigations so far have revealed that the question papers of NEET-UG and their answers were provided to around 35 aspirants before the May 5 exam," it said.

Further investigation is underway, the release added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 13 Arrested So Far In NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case
  2. Two Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  3. Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong Arrives In India After 18 Month Gap, Says 'Ready To Work With New Delhi'
  4. Doctor, 63, Found Dead In South Delhi House; Robbery Suspected
  5. In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Is Fighting A Battle For Survival
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Witnesses A Decent Opening, Collects Rs 2.25 Crore
  2. ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ Trailer Review: Basil Joseph-Prithviraj Sukumaran Promise A Laughter Riot In This Family Comedy
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' To Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  4. Aamir Khan Drops Major Hint About 'Sarfarosh 2' At The Film's 25th Anniversary Special Screening
  5. Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start Shortly
  2. Us-Owned Belgian Football Team Blocked By Protesting Fans From Going To Game
  3. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan's Centuries Help GT Beat CSK By 35 Runs - In Pics
  5. Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate
World News
  1. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
  2. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
  3. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law
  4. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  5. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail