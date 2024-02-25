Chattisgarh: Three Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel

Three Naxalites have been reported killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, according to Police sources as reported by news agency PTI.
Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has dealt a body blow to the Maoists with a holistic approach to development and security and left-wing extremism is now breathing its last.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been a notable reduction in left-wing extremism-related violence and casualties over the decade from 2014 to 2023 compared to the preceding period from 2004 to 2014.
Specifically, incidents of violence have decreased by 52%, with fatalities plummeting by 69% from 6035 to 1868. Similarly, the number of leftist extremism incidents has declined from 14,862 to 7,128 during this period.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.