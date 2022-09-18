Chandigarh University: Officials Meet Protesting Students, Say No Video Of Others Found On Accused Woman's Phone

The brass of Punjab Police and Mohali district administration on Sunday met women students of Chandigarh University over the alleged leak of women's objectionable videos.

The Punjab Police has termed the allegations of videos of women students being made and circulated as "rumours".

A woman student and a man from Himachal Pradesh have been arrested so far. However, police said she only made one video of herself and shared it with the person in Himachal Pradesh, adding that she has been charged with IPC section 354-C dealing with voyeurism and the IT Act.

Police have also said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been instituted to probe the case.

No videos of others found so far, device to be probed: Police

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo said many rumours about the case were circulating on social media platforms.

She said, "There are 4,000 women students who live in the hostel [of Chandigarh University]. One of them has been arrested by police. Her phone has been taken into police possession and the state cyber crime unit is conducting its analysis.

"Second part of the case is a group of women students in the hostel who saw the accused doing some objectionable acts. As the additional DG holding charge of women and child affairs, I was deputed to interact with the students because many rumours were circulating about this case. We had a meeting with 50-60 women students who live on the same floor along with the accused. Most of them have joined a new session and not know each other."

She said the women students were especially perturbed at the alleged circulation of "videos" on social media. She added that three-four women students spotted the accused in common washroom where she was taking some pictures with her phone "which they thought she was taking from underneath the bathroom door. They then reported the matter to the warden and subsequently the police were informed".

"I want to clarify that the students are now happy because their concerns have been addressed. The students needed a clarification on whether the accused's phone had videos of other girls. Prima facie, we did not come across any such videos," said Deo.

Asked about the youth from Himachal Pradesh whose role is under the scanner, she said, "Ostensibly the girl student may have shared those with her boyfriend and a police party has been despatched to nab him. No other video has been found which can be called objectionable except for the girl's own videos. Let us not sensationalise the issue. Many things are circulating on social media platforms like girls attempted suicide, which are not correct."

Deo added that even if any video was deleted from the accused's phone, "there is a possibility to forensically recover them. But let us not base anything on presumptions and assumptions and go according to scientific evidence".

"The district police has already asked the state forensic laboratory to examine the bathroom area [of the hostel] and see whether any hidden camera or anything objectionable is there," she said.

She added, "Even if the girl was sharing her video which you may say is a private affair between a boy and a girl, but what if tomorrow that youth misuses the video. Earlier too, we have handled cases in which such videos have gone viral on social media. But in the present case, so far, no such thing has taken place."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders high-level probe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a high-level probe into the incident, saying strict action will be taken against those whosoever is found guilty.

"I was saddened after hearing the incident at Chandigarh University. Our daughters are our pride. A high-level investigation has been ordered into the incident. Whoever is found guility will be punished strictly. I am constantly in contact with the administration. I appeal to everyone to avoid rumours," said Mann on Twitter in Punjabi and Hindi.

Fresh protests rock Chandigarh University

Protests erupted on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday over the incident at Chandigarh University.

On Sunday evening, despire officials' assurances, a fresh protest was held on the university campus by a large number of students, including males, with many accusing the university authorities of “suppressing facts'' related to the alleged videos and ''suicide attempt'' by a student.

Most of the protesters were dressed in black clothes and chanted "we want justice" in the presence of police.

Tension prevailed on the campus as protesting students confronted university and police officials, questioning why the university had on Sunday evening declared September 19 and 20 as "non-teaching days" thus declaring a holiday for students "if nothing had happened on the campus".

Protest continues at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos leak. Students are demanding justice after the male accused has been nabbed in the case#chandigarhuniversity pic.twitter.com/Jjs0Qf1JRY — Naina Mishra (@Nainamishr94) September 18, 2022

(With PTI inputs)