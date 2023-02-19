Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Centre To Add 60 More Seats In NIAM, Scrap Compulsory Stay In Hostel: Agri Minister

Home National

Centre To Add 60 More Seats In NIAM, Scrap Compulsory Stay In Hostel: Agri Minister

"To bring more benefits to the agriculture sector in the country and to make the villages more prosperous, the students and youth associated with agriculture should also contribute," an official statement quoted the minister as saying at the event in Jaipur.

Narendra Singh Tomar
Narendra Singh Tomar Outlook/Suresh Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 9:37 pm

Asserting that youth should be attracted towards farm sector, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday announced that the Centre will add 60 more seats in the PG Diploma in Agri Business Management course offered by Jaipur-based Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM).

The government will also abolish the provision of compulsory stay in a hostel, Tomar said addressing the fourth convocation of CCS-NIAM in Jaipur. Currently, the intake of students is about 60 for PG Diploma in AgriBusiness Management.

"To bring more benefits to the agriculture sector in the country and to make the villages more prosperous, the students and youth associated with agriculture should also contribute," an official statement quoted the minister as saying at the event in Jaipur.

The agriculture sector is important and youth should also be attracted towards it, he said, adding that there are many challenges in the farm sector, which the central government is tackling successfully.

Many challenges like moving towards remunerative crops, crop diversification, elimination of middlemen in the sale of produce are being dealt with in a planned manner, he said.

During the convocation, Tomar gave away diplomas to the students of Post Graduate Diploma-Agri Business Management and medals to the meritorious students. The minister also launched the products of startups, trained and funded by NIAM and distributed cheques for grants.

A startup exhibition and product display was also organized. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Member of Parliament Ramcharan Bohra and Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajasthan Principal Secretary Dinesh Kumar were also present at the event.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Agriculture Ministry Politics NIAM CCS-NIAM New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families