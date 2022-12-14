Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Centre Asks Maharashtra And Karnataka To Form A Ministerial Team To Address The Border Issue

Home National

Centre Asks Maharashtra And Karnataka To Form A Ministerial Team To Address The Border Issue

According to Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister asked Karnataka and Maharashtra to form a six-member team to settle boundary disputes between the two states.  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 9:43 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked Karnataka and Maharashtra to form a six-member team with ministers from both states to address boundary issues.  

At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, he also said the boundary dispute cannot be settled on the streets but only through constitutional means.

Shah had called the chief ministers of the two states after violence flared up in the border region where Maharashtra has staked a claim on 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present at the meeting.

The Karnataka-Maharashta border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune.

Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar, and Nippani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory. 

Tags

National Amit Shah Union Home Minister Karnataka Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Basavaraj Bommai Devendra Fadnavis Araga Jnanendra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur