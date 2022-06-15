Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Summons Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla For Questioning In Coal Theft Case

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

CBI Summons Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla For Questioning In Coal Theft Case
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:56 am

The CBI has summoned Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla for questioning in a case of alleged coal theft from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI asked Molla, an MLA from Canning Purba constituency, to appear for questioning at its office in Kolkata on Wednesday to answer questions pertaining to alleged theft and payments made thereof, they said.  A team of the central investigating agency had interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife at their residence for over seven hours on Tuesday in connection with the alleged coal pilferage scam.


This was the second time that the CBI had interrogated her in connection with the case. She was interrogated for the first time in February 2021. The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas. The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee. 

Related stories

CBI Quizzes Abhishek's Wife In Coal Scam

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Probe 'Illegal' Appointments Of Primary Teachers In Bengal Schools

Supreme Court Requests Responses From CBI, ED On Bail Plea Of Actor Mohd Naseer In Ponzi Schemes Case


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National CBI Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saokat Molla Coal Theft Case Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) West Bengal Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek ECL General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar ECL Security Chief Tanmay Das Security Inspector Dhananjay Rai FIR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming