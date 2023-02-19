Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Caste Clashes In Madhya Pradesh On Shivratri, Dalits Stopped From Entering Temple: Report

Home National

Caste Clashes In Madhya Pradesh On Shivratri, Dalits Stopped From Entering Temple: Report

In a separate incident, Chhoti Kasrawad's Manju Bai complained that she was abused over her caste and shoved by women for offering water to the Shivlinga.

Maha Shivratri
Maha Shivratri Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 5:50 pm

At least 14 people were injured in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Shivratri over an argument between Dalits offering prayers in a Shiva temple constructed by three other communities in Chhapra village of Sanawad area. The clashes led to physical altercations between two communities in the southwest region of Madhya Pradesh.

An NDTV reported the police saying that the Dalit community of the village has alleged that certain people from the "upper caste" stopped them from entering a temple in the Khargone district, located at a distance of about 250 km.

The police also reported incessant stone-pelting from both sides as violence erupted in the area. "There was heavy stone pelting from both sides. Complaints have been taken from both the parties and action will be taken," senior police officer Vinod Dixit said.

Related stories

Mahashivratri: 5 Songs To Tune Into On This Special Day Of Lord Shiva

Lakshmi Manchu Releases Rendition Of Adi Shankara's Hymn On Shivratri

'Elite Institutions Are Not Devoid Of Caste': Social Rights Activist On Recent Death Of Dalit Student At IIT Bombay

Coming from the Dalit community, a Premlal has filed an FIR alleging that a group led by the Gurjar community's Bhaiya Lal Patel forbade Dalit girls from getting inside the temple. The police have filed a case against 17 suspects and 25 unidentified others for rioting and other charges, including those under the law to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per media reports.

A counter-case was also filed against Premlal and 33 others for attacking the Dalit community members with weapons, following the complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha.

"A team of police and revenue officials visited the village. It was explained to both the parties that no caste can be stopped from entering the temple," Dixit said. He further added that tensions have been boiling in the area for the last few days over the cutting of a Banyan tree. The tree, considered sacred by some, has been proposed to be replaced by a statue of the constitution's architect and Dalit icon, Dr BR Ambedkar.

Another complaint had been filed by the Gurjar community against six people from the Dalit community over axing the tree. "There was also an issue of axing a tree. It was explained that trees could not be cut without permission," the police officer said.

In other reports, a separate incident in the neighboring Kasrawad area took place the same day where community members accused another of restricting them from praying at a Shiva temple in Chhoti Kasrawad village.

Complainant Manju Bai has claimed that she was abused over her caste and shoved by women for offering water to the Shivlinga. Charges under the caste discrimination law have been pressed against five people in a case, the police said. "The temple was overcrowded due to Maha Shivratri in Chhoti Kasrawad because of which there was a dispute among women. One side has complained about 5 people whose statements are being recorded," senior police officer Manohar Singh Gawli said.

Tags

National Maha Shivratri Festival Maha Shivratri 2023 Caste Discrimination Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Caste Clashes Caste Discrimination Law Dalits Gurjar Dalit Entry Temple Entry
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families