Caste Clashes In Madhya Pradesh On Shivratri, Dalits Stopped From Entering Temple: Report

At least 14 people were injured in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Shivratri over an argument between Dalits offering prayers in a Shiva temple constructed by three other communities in Chhapra village of Sanawad area. The clashes led to physical altercations between two communities in the southwest region of Madhya Pradesh.

An NDTV reported the police saying that the Dalit community of the village has alleged that certain people from the "upper caste" stopped them from entering a temple in the Khargone district, located at a distance of about 250 km.

The police also reported incessant stone-pelting from both sides as violence erupted in the area. "There was heavy stone pelting from both sides. Complaints have been taken from both the parties and action will be taken," senior police officer Vinod Dixit said.

Coming from the Dalit community, a Premlal has filed an FIR alleging that a group led by the Gurjar community's Bhaiya Lal Patel forbade Dalit girls from getting inside the temple. The police have filed a case against 17 suspects and 25 unidentified others for rioting and other charges, including those under the law to protect Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per media reports.

A counter-case was also filed against Premlal and 33 others for attacking the Dalit community members with weapons, following the complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha.

"A team of police and revenue officials visited the village. It was explained to both the parties that no caste can be stopped from entering the temple," Dixit said. He further added that tensions have been boiling in the area for the last few days over the cutting of a Banyan tree. The tree, considered sacred by some, has been proposed to be replaced by a statue of the constitution's architect and Dalit icon, Dr BR Ambedkar.

Another complaint had been filed by the Gurjar community against six people from the Dalit community over axing the tree. "There was also an issue of axing a tree. It was explained that trees could not be cut without permission," the police officer said.

In other reports, a separate incident in the neighboring Kasrawad area took place the same day where community members accused another of restricting them from praying at a Shiva temple in Chhoti Kasrawad village.

Complainant Manju Bai has claimed that she was abused over her caste and shoved by women for offering water to the Shivlinga. Charges under the caste discrimination law have been pressed against five people in a case, the police said. "The temple was overcrowded due to Maha Shivratri in Chhoti Kasrawad because of which there was a dispute among women. One side has complained about 5 people whose statements are being recorded," senior police officer Manohar Singh Gawli said.